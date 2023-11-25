Previous
The cheese dish is no more…

The dish as seen here was beyond repair so the owner asked if I could make some jewellery. Today she was wearing the earrings and delighted to have two pendants.
Diana ace
I love these, you are such a multitalent!
November 25th, 2023  
Lis Lapthorn ace
Superb. Clever girl.
November 25th, 2023  
PhotoCrazy ace
Nice! Well done!
November 25th, 2023  
Corinne C ace
This is so wonderful!
November 25th, 2023  
