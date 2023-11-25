Sign up
Previous
Photo 1388
The cheese dish is no more…
The dish as seen
here
was beyond repair so the owner asked if I could make some jewellery. Today she was wearing the earrings and delighted to have two pendants.
25th November 2023
25th Nov 23
4
4
Susan Wakely
ace
@wakelys
Feb 2023 - the start year 4 I have learnt so much. No longer fearful of challenges and having a go at get pushed challenges.
1942
photos
133
followers
100
following
Tags
earrings
,
pendants
,
phone-vember
Diana
ace
I love these, you are such a multitalent!
November 25th, 2023
Lis Lapthorn
ace
Superb. Clever girl.
November 25th, 2023
PhotoCrazy
ace
Nice! Well done!
November 25th, 2023
Corinne C
ace
This is so wonderful!
November 25th, 2023
