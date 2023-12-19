Previous
Patiently waiting by wakelys
Photo 1412

Patiently waiting

It’s the silly season when the shops get busy but fortunately it wasn’t too bad.
19th December 2023 19th Dec 23

Susan Wakely

ace
@wakelys
Feb 2023 - the start year 4 I have learnt so much. No longer fearful of challenges and having a go at get pushed challenges. I have...
386% complete

View this month »

Latest from all albums

Photo Details

JackieR ace
Pin sharp reflection
December 19th, 2023  
Leave a Comment
Sign up for a free account or Sign in to post a comment.
Getting Started Guide  ·  Terms of Service  ·  Support / Feedback / Contact  ·  Advertise