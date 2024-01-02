Previous
Weird worm by wakelys
Photo 1426

Weird worm

According to Google it is a Blue grey earthworm.
In waterlogged conditions they go looking for higher ground. Well it is certainly soggy out there.
2nd January 2024

Susan Wakely

ace
@wakelys
Rob Z ace
It's always so strange to see earthworms up on the surface. He's such an interesting colour. I hope he's OK.
January 2nd, 2024  
Wylie ace
Wow, really unusual.
January 2nd, 2024  
xbm ace
I didn’t even know there were different sorts!
January 2nd, 2024  
