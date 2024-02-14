Sign up
Photo 1469
No 32
This is in a row of similar cottages that where once Fisherman’s cottages. They were very basic and functional as simple homes. Many are rented out as holiday homes and have been renovated to a very high standard.
14th February 2024
14th Feb 24
Susan Wakely
@wakelys
door
for2024
Jacqueline
Lovely door!
February 14th, 2024
Diana
Another fabulous one! What a great idea to search for beautiful and unusual doors.
February 14th, 2024
