No 32 by wakelys
No 32

This is in a row of similar cottages that where once Fisherman’s cottages. They were very basic and functional as simple homes. Many are rented out as holiday homes and have been renovated to a very high standard.
14th February 2024 14th Feb 24

Jacqueline ace
Lovely door!
February 14th, 2024  
Diana ace
Another fabulous one! What a great idea to search for beautiful and unusual doors.
February 14th, 2024  
