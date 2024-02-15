Previous
No 23 by wakelys
No 23

Well my OCD wouldn’t allow me to post this yesterday. It had to be in the middle of my calendar.
15th February 2024

Susan Wakely

ace
@wakelys
Feb 2023 - the start year 4 I have learnt so much. No longer fearful of challenges and having a go at get pushed challenges. I have...
Lesley ace
Such a beautiful entrance
February 15th, 2024  
Dione Giorgio
A very pretty entrance. I like colour and the name of the house too.
February 15th, 2024  
JackieR ace
Fab processing
February 15th, 2024  
Steve Chappell ace
Nice capture and edit
February 15th, 2024  
Liz Gooster
Great photo. I love pictures of doors and archways!
February 15th, 2024  
moni kozi
Whoa! Amazing door and so well captured!
February 15th, 2024  
katy ace
The perfect choice for it, and you have done a magnificent job with it. It is stunning.
February 15th, 2024  
