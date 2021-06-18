Previous
Next
Bleak and grey by wakelys
106 / 365

Bleak and grey

The only activity on the beach today are sheltering seagulls.
18th June 2021 18th Jun 21

Susan Wakely

ace
@wakelys
I have considered myself to be a ‘see it and snap it’ photographer. Sometimes I have got lucky and come up with some good shots....
29% complete

View this month »

Latest from all albums

Photo Details

marlboromaam (Mags) ace
Wow! Looks like you can see for miles and miles out to sea. Lovely capture.
June 18th, 2021  
Leave a Comment
Sign up for a free account or Sign in to post a comment.
Getting Started Guide  ·  Terms of Service  ·  Support / Feedback / Contact  ·  Advertise