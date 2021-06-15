Sign up
105 / 365
Selfie
On my way to get a picture of flowers on the roundabout and didn’t plan a selfie. Deleted photo then realised that five plus two is flower power so with floral dress and necklace here I am!
15th June 2021
15th Jun 21
Susan Wakely
ace
@wakelys
I have considered myself to be a ‘see it and snap it’ photographer. Sometimes I have got lucky and come up with some good shots....
marlboromaam (Mags)
ace
A sweet and lovely selfie! I love your daisy blouse!
June 15th, 2021
JackieR
ace
Lovely!!
June 15th, 2021
Lin
ace
Flowers everywhere - awesome selfie!
June 15th, 2021
Casablanca
ace
Love it, well done!
June 15th, 2021
