Previous
Next
114 / 365
A homeless naaktslakken
This is for
@ingrid01
@monikozi
@casablanca
.
See Casablanca's post for today.
Munching away at my Jasmine.
29th June 2021
29th Jun 21
7
0
Susan Wakely
ace
@wakelys
I have considered myself to be a ‘see it and snap it’ photographer. Sometimes I have got lucky and come up with some good shots....
Photo Details
Views
12
Comments
7
Album
Extra
Camera
NIKON D5600
Taken
29th June 2021 1:16pm
Exif
View Info
Sizes
View All
Privacy
Public
Flashback
View
Tags
slug
JackieR
ace
Ooh, I trod on one of these, in bare feet, in Baz's house, have had a bit of a phobia since then. It squished through my toes all black and slimy.
He's a big lad, is he still with you??
June 29th, 2021
KV
ace
What a name! Super cool shot.
June 29th, 2021
moni kozi
@30pics4jackiesdiamond
yuck.
June 29th, 2021
moni kozi
Hahaaa!!!! You are cool. Great shot and funny title.
Poor beings, it's not their fault they're yucky. Maybe they see us as yucky, too... all so dry and sweaty, not a bit slimy...
June 29th, 2021
Susan Wakely
ace
@30pics4jackiesdiamond
yuck, had similar experience. I was going to flick it over the fence but I like my neighbours. Just checked and cannot see it.
June 29th, 2021
Susan Wakely
ace
@monikozi
it looked slimy from where I was stood!
June 29th, 2021
marlboromaam (Mags)
ace
Wonderful capture! Wonder what happened to its shell.
June 29th, 2021
