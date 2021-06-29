Previous
A homeless naaktslakken by wakelys
114 / 365

A homeless naaktslakken

This is for @ingrid01 @monikozi
@casablanca.
See Casablanca's post for today.
Munching away at my Jasmine.
29th June 2021 29th Jun 21

Susan Wakely

ace
@wakelys
I have considered myself to be a ‘see it and snap it’ photographer. Sometimes I have got lucky and come up with some good shots....
Photo Details

JackieR ace
Ooh, I trod on one of these, in bare feet, in Baz's house, have had a bit of a phobia since then. It squished through my toes all black and slimy.

He's a big lad, is he still with you??
June 29th, 2021  
KV ace
What a name! Super cool shot.
June 29th, 2021  
moni kozi
@30pics4jackiesdiamond yuck.
June 29th, 2021  
moni kozi
Hahaaa!!!! You are cool. Great shot and funny title.
Poor beings, it's not their fault they're yucky. Maybe they see us as yucky, too... all so dry and sweaty, not a bit slimy...
June 29th, 2021  
Susan Wakely ace
@30pics4jackiesdiamond yuck, had similar experience. I was going to flick it over the fence but I like my neighbours. Just checked and cannot see it.
June 29th, 2021  
Susan Wakely ace
@monikozi it looked slimy from where I was stood!
June 29th, 2021  
marlboromaam (Mags) ace
Wonderful capture! Wonder what happened to its shell.
June 29th, 2021  
Leave a Comment
