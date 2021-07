Protest.

This morning I joined a local meet up group to enjoy photography in the local area. As I was leaving I attempted to drive down a road only to find this group walking towards me. They were protesting in support of the National Health Service and against privatisation. They were taking the March very seriously and making a lot of noise but very few supporters.

I reversed the car, parked up and quickly took this shot. Once they were on their way I could continue on my chosen route.