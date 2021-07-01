Sign up
116 / 365
Gents!
On 13th June I captured to doors in the Ladies toilet in a Motorbike cafe. My husband kindly took this one of the gents.
1st July 2021
1st Jul 21
1
0
Susan Wakely
ace
@wakelys
I have considered myself to be a ‘see it and snap it’ photographer. Sometimes I have got lucky and come up with some good shots....
109
110
111
112
113
114
115
116
Tags
door-art.
Lis Lapthorn
Love the humour. Good shot!
July 1st, 2021
