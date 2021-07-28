Sign up
128 / 365
Oops! Wrong Angle
Wet weather and now very windy. Spotted on my walk this afternoon. Telephone line down and some damage to wall on the right but otherwise all looks ok.
28th July 2021
28th Jul 21
Susan Wakely
ace
@wakelys
I have considered myself to be a ‘see it and snap it’ photographer. Sometimes I have got lucky and come up with some good shots....
Photo Details
Tags
tree
,
jul21words
