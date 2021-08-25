Previous
ESSC

ESSC or Emsworth Slipper Sailing Club. A busy afternoon in Emsworth harbour with locals and visitors alike. I enjoyed some time to myself watching the world go by while waiting for a friend.
Susan Wakely

Diana
Lovely shot of this peaceful setting.
August 25th, 2021  
