146 / 365
ESSC
ESSC or Emsworth Slipper Sailing Club. A busy afternoon in Emsworth harbour with locals and visitors alike. I enjoyed some time to myself watching the world go by while waiting for a friend.
25th August 2021
25th Aug 21
1
0
Susan Wakely
ace
@wakelys
I have considered myself to be a 'see it and snap it' photographer. Sometimes I have got lucky and come up with some good shots....
Photo Details
Views
5
Comments
1
Album
Extra
Camera
NIKON D5600
Taken
25th August 2021 1:24pm
Exif
View Info
Sizes
View All
Privacy
Public
Flashback
View
Tags
water
,
sea
,
boat
Diana
ace
Lovely shot of this peaceful setting.
August 25th, 2021
