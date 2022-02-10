Previous
Communicating by wakelys
234 / 365

Communicating

…but not with each other. Spotted on my walk yesterday.
10th February 2022 10th Feb 22

Susan Wakely

ace
@wakelys
I have considered myself to be a ‘see it and snap it’ photographer. Sometimes I have got lucky and come up with some good shots....
SwChappell ace
Sign of the times
February 10th, 2022  
