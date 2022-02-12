Sign up
Time to go home…
…after a fun time watching the Ballet this afternoon.
12th February 2022
12th Feb 22
Susan Wakely
ace
@wakelys
I have considered myself to be a ‘see it and snap it’ photographer. Sometimes I have got lucky and come up with some good shots....
Tags
seats
,
theatre
Suzanne
ace
Great shot. What was the performance?
February 12th, 2022
JackieR
ace
Perfect leading line
February 12th, 2022
Rob Z
ace
And there they are - right at the end of that marvellous line - all shuffling out.... How good.
February 12th, 2022
