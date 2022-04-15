Sign up
Log in
How it works
Discuss
Latest
Articles
Critique
General
Themes & Competitions
Tips n Tricks
Blog
Browse
Latest
Popular
New Faces
Trending
Curated
Who to Follow
By Day
By Tag
Log in
Sign up
Browse
Blog
Discuss
Ace Membership
Invite Friends
Search
Previous
Next
273 / 365
The Battle of Cheriton
We were in a remote part of the English countryside on a sunny afternoon. It was thought provoking imaging what happened during this battle as we looked over the beautiful countryside with nothing but the sound of skylarks and the warmth of the sunshine.
https://en.m.wikipedia.org/wiki/Battle_of_Cheriton#:~:text=The%20Battle%20of%20Cheriton%20of,Forth%20and%20Sir%20Ralph%20Hopton.
15th April 2022
15th Apr 22
1
1
Share
Embed Code
Subscribe to RSS feed
Susan Wakely
ace
@wakelys
I have considered myself to be a ‘see it and snap it’ photographer. Sometimes I have got lucky and come up with some good shots....
1072
photos
130
followers
99
following
74% complete
View this month »
266
267
268
269
270
271
272
273
Latest from all albums
270
796
271
797
798
272
799
273
Photo Details
Views
4
Comments
1
Fav's
1
Album
Extra
Taken
15th April 2022 7:45pm
Exif
View Info
Sizes
View All
Privacy
Public
Flashback
View
Bill
Another interesting piece of history.
April 15th, 2022
Leave a Comment
Sign up
for a free account or
Sign in
to post a comment.
Server 2
Getting Started Guide
·
Terms of Service
·
Support / Feedback / Contact
·
Advertise
close
365 Project
close