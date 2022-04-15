Previous
The Battle of Cheriton by wakelys
The Battle of Cheriton

We were in a remote part of the English countryside on a sunny afternoon. It was thought provoking imaging what happened during this battle as we looked over the beautiful countryside with nothing but the sound of skylarks and the warmth of the sunshine.
https://en.m.wikipedia.org/wiki/Battle_of_Cheriton#:~:text=The%20Battle%20of%20Cheriton%20of,Forth%20and%20Sir%20Ralph%20Hopton.
Susan Wakely

I have considered myself to be a ‘see it and snap it’ photographer. Sometimes I have got lucky and come up with some good shots....
Bill
Another interesting piece of history.
April 15th, 2022  
