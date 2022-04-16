Previous
Moon rise by wakelys
274 / 365

Moon rise

Hanging out of my bedroom window to catch the moon rising above my neighbours tree and house.
16th April 2022 16th Apr 22

Susan Wakely

ace
@wakelys
I have considered myself to be a ‘see it and snap it’ photographer. Sometimes I have got lucky and come up with some good shots....
Mags ace
So different and lovely!
April 16th, 2022  
Susan Wakely ace
@marlboromaam thank you Mags. My husband noticed this so I had to move quickly and grab my camera.
April 16th, 2022  
Mags ace
@wakelys You have a very nice hubby! He looks out for you. =)
April 16th, 2022  
bruni ace
Great shot. lately I'm not awake at sunrise.
April 16th, 2022  
