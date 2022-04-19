Previous
Next
Poppy bud by wakelys
275 / 365

Poppy bud

The sun was catching this nicely.
19th April 2022 19th Apr 22

Susan Wakely

ace
@wakelys
I have considered myself to be a ‘see it and snap it’ photographer. Sometimes I have got lucky and come up with some good shots....
75% complete

View this month »

Latest from all albums

Photo Details

JackieR ace
That's a fabulous abstract, how do you have poppies already??
April 20th, 2022  
Susan Wakely ace
@30pics4jackiesdiamond it’s an oriental poppy in a warm sheltered position.
April 20th, 2022  
Lis Lapthorn
Neat capture
April 20th, 2022  
Leave a Comment
Sign up for a free account or Sign in to post a comment.
Server 2 Getting Started Guide  ·  Terms of Service  ·  Support / Feedback / Contact  ·  Advertise