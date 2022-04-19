Sign up
Poppy bud
The sun was catching this nicely.
19th April 2022
19th Apr 22
Susan Wakely
ace
@wakelys
I have considered myself to be a ‘see it and snap it’ photographer. Sometimes I have got lucky and come up with some good shots....
Tags
poppy
JackieR
ace
That's a fabulous abstract, how do you have poppies already??
April 20th, 2022
Susan Wakely
ace
@30pics4jackiesdiamond
it’s an oriental poppy in a warm sheltered position.
April 20th, 2022
Lis Lapthorn
Neat capture
April 20th, 2022
