277 / 365
Siesta time in the Apple blossom
This little great Tit was very relaxed sitting in the Apple Tree. Slightly to the left a pigeon was also relaxing but difficult to get them both in shot.
21st April 2022
21st Apr 22
1
0
Susan Wakely
ace
@wakelys
I have considered myself to be a ‘see it and snap it’ photographer. Sometimes I have got lucky and come up with some good shots....
1082
photos
130
followers
99
following
75% complete
270
271
272
273
274
275
276
277
801
802
275
803
276
804
277
805
Photo Details
Views
6
Comments
1
Album
Extra
Camera
NIKON D5600
Taken
21st April 2022 12:46pm
Exif
View Info
Sizes
View All
Privacy
Public
Flashback
View
Tags
bird
,
blossom
,
great-tit
,
sixws-129
katy
ace
Good eye to see him at all and a fabulous photo with that terrific light.
April 21st, 2022
