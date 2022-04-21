Previous
Siesta time in the Apple blossom by wakelys
277 / 365

Siesta time in the Apple blossom

This little great Tit was very relaxed sitting in the Apple Tree. Slightly to the left a pigeon was also relaxing but difficult to get them both in shot.
21st April 2022 21st Apr 22

Susan Wakely

@wakelys
katy ace
Good eye to see him at all and a fabulous photo with that terrific light.
April 21st, 2022  
