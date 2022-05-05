Sign up
One for the Etsooi challenge..
Given the Snapseed treatment.
Even with lots of editing the pollen is surprisingly grey on this poppy.
5th May 2022
5th May 22
Susan Wakely
ace
@wakelys
I have considered myself to be a ‘see it and snap it’ photographer. Sometimes I have got lucky and come up with some good shots....
Tags
poppy
,
etsooi-141
