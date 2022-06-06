Previous
Next
Snowdonia by wakelys
304 / 365

Snowdonia

So much to do and see. Wonderful cascading water in the rivers fresh from the mountains.
Sheep wherever you look. Railway up the mountain. Low cloud obscuring the view and beautiful coastal scenery. Blessed with sunshine at the end of the day.
6th June 2022 6th Jun 22

Susan Wakely

ace
@wakelys
I have considered myself to be a ‘see it and snap it’ photographer. Sometimes I have got lucky and come up with some good shots....
83% complete

View this month »

Latest from all albums

Photo Details

katy ace
So many interesting sights for some fabulous photos of your day. It is really hard to decide which is a favorit but the center one gets most of my attention for its unusual POV!
June 6th, 2022  
Babs ace
Lovely collage.
June 6th, 2022  
Leave a Comment
Sign up for a free account or Sign in to post a comment.
Server 2 Getting Started Guide  ·  Terms of Service  ·  Support / Feedback / Contact  ·  Advertise