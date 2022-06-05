Previous
Tea for two by wakelys
303 / 365

Tea for two

This time with hubby. A very rainy day but lots of lovely sightseeing. Slightly wet feet but had a change of shoes and socks.
Compulsory stop for afternoon tea.
Oh and toasted tea cakes.
5th June 2022

Susan Wakely

@wakelys
I have considered myself to be a ‘see it and snap it’ photographer. Sometimes I have got lucky and come up with some good shots....
Photo Details

