309 / 365
Wonderful weather at Wisley
What a great place to meet for a 365 meet-up.
With
@serendypyty
@jacqbb
@30pics4jackiesdiamond
@casablanca
14th June 2022
14th Jun 22
Susan Wakely
ace
@wakelys
I have considered myself to be a ‘see it and snap it’ photographer. Sometimes I have got lucky and come up with some good shots....
1168
photos
129
followers
97
following
5
3
1
Extra
14th June 2022 6:11pm
Tags
meet-up
,
wisley
JackieR
ace
Fabulous collage
June 14th, 2022
Bill
We love Wisley, My wife is a member of the RHS, we go quite regularly - something to see all year round. Lovely set of pictures.
June 14th, 2022
Phil Sandford
ace
Lovely collage.
June 14th, 2022
