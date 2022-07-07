Previous
Same again by wakelys
314 / 365

Same again

I showed the one on the left this morning when it was cloudy. The one on the right is bathed in the afternoon sun.
7th July 2022 7th Jul 22

Susan Wakely

@wakelys
I have considered myself to be a ‘see it and snap it’ photographer. Sometimes I have got lucky and come up with some good shots....
Jacqueline ace
Gorgeous plant! Love your way of presentation too
July 7th, 2022  
Nina Ganci
impressive
July 7th, 2022  
