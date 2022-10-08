Sign up
347 / 365
Looking for Jupiter.
8th October 2022
8th Oct 22
Susan Wakely
ace
@wakelys
I have considered myself to be a 'see it and snap it' photographer. Sometimes I have got lucky and come up with some good shots....
Views
7
Comments
2
Album
Extra
Camera
NIKON D5600
Taken
8th October 2022 7:47pm
Exif
Sizes
Privacy
Public
Tags
sky
,
moon
,
star
,
planet
JudyG
ace
Beautiful
October 8th, 2022
JackieR
ace
Well done!!!
October 8th, 2022
