On my walk today
On my walk today

Where I live. We watched the Kayaker paddle in the walk his boat home. The fox was enjoying the sunshine hidden in the reeds. After a wet start to the day it was good to see the sunshine this afternoon.
17th March 2023 17th Mar 23

Susan Wakely

@wakelys
Feb 2023 - the start year 4 I have learnt so much. No longer fearful of challenges and having a go at get pushed challenges. I have...
Ellen Bogenschutz ace
What a wonderful collage, great to see where you live
March 17th, 2023  
JeannieC57
Starred ! Beautiful. Can you tell me how you created the collage? Is it a program. I love everything about this!!!!
March 17th, 2023  
