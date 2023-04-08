Previous
Next
Afternoon tea by wakelys
Photo 429

Afternoon tea

Ever since I retired 7 years ago we meet every 8 to 12 weeks for afternoon tea. We always take a selfie and we were so busy eating sandwiches and scrummy cake that we almost forgot to take a photo. They were laughing at me attempting to take this.
8th April 2023 8th Apr 23

Susan Wakely

ace
@wakelys
Feb 2023 - the start year 4 I have learnt so much. No longer fearful of challenges and having a go at get pushed challenges. I have...
117% complete

View this month »

Latest from all albums

Photo Details

Mags ace
What a great looking group of ladies! I can imagine the fun you gals have. =)
April 8th, 2023  
Lis Lapthorn
Great idea.
April 8th, 2023  
Leave a Comment
Sign up for a free account or Sign in to post a comment.
Server 2 Getting Started Guide  ·  Terms of Service  ·  Support / Feedback / Contact  ·  Advertise