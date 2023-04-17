Sign up
Photo 436
On my walk
Blossom, catkins, blackbird singing and the sea. Oh and a sniffly nose and a fair bit of sneezing - hay fever season for me.
17th April 2023
17th Apr 23
4
2
Susan Wakely
ace
@wakelys
Feb 2023 - the start year 4 I have learnt so much. No longer fearful of challenges and having a go at get pushed challenges. I have...
Tags
onmywalk
Corinne C
ace
I love these collages resulting of your walk
April 17th, 2023
Lisa Brown
These are beautiful shots and I love the layout well done
April 17th, 2023
JackieR
ace
Oooh there's bluebells in that little copse???
A glorious collage
April 17th, 2023
Susan Wakely
ace
@30pics4jackiesdiamond
thank you. This on on the other side of the island. Need to check out the copse along the track.
April 17th, 2023
A glorious collage