Photo 437
Chocolate
For the MFPIAC-121 challenge.
If you like chocolate come to my house. Most of these have been hanging around for ages. We are not big chocolate eaters.
18th April 2023
18th Apr 23
4
0
Susan Wakely
ace
@wakelys
Feb 2023 - the start year 4 I have learnt so much. No longer fearful of challenges and having a go at get pushed challenges. I have...
1603
photos
140
followers
99
following
119% complete
430
431
432
433
434
435
436
437
1163
434
1164
435
1165
436
1166
437
Photo Details
Views
4
Comments
4
Album
Extra
Taken
17th April 2023 8:40pm
Exif
Sizes
Privacy
Public
Flashback
Tags
chocolate
,
mfpiac-121
Babs
ace
David is the chocoholic in our house he never met a chocolate he didnt like
April 18th, 2023
Mags
ace
So that's what keeps you slim and fit - not eating chocolate. =)
April 18th, 2023
Dawn
ace
Looks good wouldn’t last here lol
April 18th, 2023
John Falconer
ace
Well I’m big. And a chocolate eater. Great shot. I’m craving ….
April 18th, 2023
