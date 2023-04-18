Previous
Next
Chocolate by wakelys
Photo 437

Chocolate

For the MFPIAC-121 challenge.
If you like chocolate come to my house. Most of these have been hanging around for ages. We are not big chocolate eaters.
18th April 2023 18th Apr 23

Susan Wakely

ace
@wakelys
Feb 2023 - the start year 4 I have learnt so much. No longer fearful of challenges and having a go at get pushed challenges. I have...
119% complete

View this month »

Latest from all albums

Photo Details

Babs ace
David is the chocoholic in our house he never met a chocolate he didnt like
April 18th, 2023  
Mags ace
So that's what keeps you slim and fit - not eating chocolate. =)
April 18th, 2023  
Dawn ace
Looks good wouldn’t last here lol
April 18th, 2023  
John Falconer ace
Well I’m big. And a chocolate eater. Great shot. I’m craving ….
April 18th, 2023  
Leave a Comment
Sign up for a free account or Sign in to post a comment.
Server 2 Getting Started Guide  ·  Terms of Service  ·  Support / Feedback / Contact  ·  Advertise