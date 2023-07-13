Sign up
Photo 487
Valuable
For those wondering it is a mountain of gold!
13th July 2023
13th Jul 23
Susan Wakely
ace
@wakelys
Feb 2023 - the start year 4 I have learnt so much. No longer fearful of challenges and having a go at get pushed challenges. I have...
Photo Details
Tags
gold
,
valuable
,
wwcm-2023
,
watercolour-month23
Babs
ace
Wouldn't it be lovely if this was a real mountain of gold.
July 13th, 2023
Rob Z
ace
It did have a lovely gleam added to it... :)
July 13th, 2023
