Previous
Photo 486
Otherworldly
Not an everyday word to think about let alone paint!! This months project (World watercolour month) is certainly expanding the brain and my skills.
12th July 2023
12th Jul 23
3
2
Susan Wakely
ace
@wakelys
Feb 2023 - the start year 4 I have learnt so much. No longer fearful of challenges and having a go at get pushed challenges. I have...
1736
photos
136
followers
100
following
133% complete
Views
8
Comments
3
Fav's
2
Album
Extra
Camera
iPhone 11
Taken
12th July 2023 8:23am
Tags
tree
,
wwcm-2023
,
watercolour-month23
JackieR
ace
I good insight to your nightmares?!
July 12th, 2023
Diana
ace
I love it, is that what your dreams are all about?
July 12th, 2023
Casablanca
ace
Very Tolkein
July 12th, 2023
