Previous
Aubergine by wakelys
Photo 488

Aubergine

Or Eggplant .
14th July 2023 14th Jul 23

Susan Wakely

ace
@wakelys
Feb 2023 - the start year 4 I have learnt so much. No longer fearful of challenges and having a go at get pushed challenges. I have...
133% complete

View this month »

Latest from all albums

Photo Details

JackieR ace
This is so realistic Sue ( just needs a Moni shadow!). You're really showing your creative painting skills to the best this month. Fabulous
July 14th, 2023  
Susan Wakely ace
@30pics4jackiesdiamond I tried shadows but failed - then gave up.
July 14th, 2023  
JackieR ace
@wakelys I gave up totally last week, feeling very inadequate 😔. I'm in awe of your commitment and skill
July 14th, 2023  
Diana ace
A perfect example Susan!
July 14th, 2023  
Leave a Comment
Sign up for a free account or Sign in to post a comment.
Getting Started Guide  ·  Terms of Service  ·  Support / Feedback / Contact  ·  Advertise