Sign up
Log in
How it works
Discuss
Latest
Articles
Critique
General
Themes & Competitions
Tips n Tricks
Blog
Browse
Latest
Popular
New Faces
Trending
Curated
Who to Follow
By Day
By Tag
Log in
Sign up
Browse
Blog
Discuss
Ace Membership
Invite Friends
Search
Previous
Photo 488
Aubergine
Or Eggplant .
14th July 2023
14th Jul 23
4
0
Share
Embed Code
Subscribe to RSS feed
Susan Wakely
ace
@wakelys
Feb 2023 - the start year 4 I have learnt so much. No longer fearful of challenges and having a go at get pushed challenges. I have...
1742
photos
136
followers
100
following
133% complete
View this month »
481
482
483
484
485
486
487
488
Latest from all albums
485
1251
1252
486
487
1253
488
1254
Photo Details
Views
4
Comments
4
Album
Extra
Camera
iPhone 11
Taken
14th July 2023 8:52am
Exif
View Info
Sizes
View All
Privacy
Public
Flashback
View
Tags
aubergine
,
wwcm-2023
,
watercolour-month23
JackieR
ace
This is so realistic Sue ( just needs a Moni shadow!). You're really showing your creative painting skills to the best this month. Fabulous
July 14th, 2023
Susan Wakely
ace
@30pics4jackiesdiamond
I tried shadows but failed - then gave up.
July 14th, 2023
JackieR
ace
@wakelys
I gave up totally last week, feeling very inadequate 😔. I'm in awe of your commitment and skill
July 14th, 2023
Diana
ace
A perfect example Susan!
July 14th, 2023
Leave a Comment
Sign up
for a free account or
Sign in
to post a comment.
Getting Started Guide
·
Terms of Service
·
Support / Feedback / Contact
·
Advertise
close
365 Project
close