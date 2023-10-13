Previous
On my walk today by wakelys
Photo 540

On my walk today

Between rain storms we had a very blustery walk. We were mesmerised by the Kestrel hovering close to where we were stood. Amazing that it could be so composed in the wind.
13th October 2023 13th Oct 23

Susan Wakely

ace
@wakelys
Feb 2023 - the start year 4 I have learnt so much. No longer fearful of challenges and having a go at get pushed challenges. I have...
147% complete

View this month »

Latest from all albums

Photo Details

Casablanca ace
Fab collage and a kestrel too ❤️
October 13th, 2023  
Renee Salamon ace
What a fabulous collage - the kestrel is amazing and I love how you’ve filled the space between Sky and Earth
October 13th, 2023  
Diana ace
That must have been a fabulous walk resulting in a great collage.
October 13th, 2023  
Leave a Comment
Sign up for a free account or Sign in to post a comment.
Getting Started Guide  ·  Terms of Service  ·  Support / Feedback / Contact  ·  Advertise