On my walk today
Between rain storms we had a very blustery walk. We were mesmerised by the Kestrel hovering close to where we were stood. Amazing that it could be so composed in the wind.
13th October 2023
13th Oct 23
Susan Wakely
@wakelys
Tags
bird
berries
kestrel
old-winchester-hill
Casablanca
Fab collage and a kestrel too ❤️
October 13th, 2023
Renee Salamon
What a fabulous collage - the kestrel is amazing and I love how you’ve filled the space between Sky and Earth
October 13th, 2023
Diana
That must have been a fabulous walk resulting in a great collage.
October 13th, 2023
