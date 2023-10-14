Previous
In flight by wakelys
Photo 541

In flight

The Kestrel from yesterday. The colour on the feathers changed as the light changed.
We watched for some time and a second one joined in.
14th October 2023 14th Oct 23

Susan Wakely

ace
@wakelys
Feb 2023 - the start year 4 I have learnt so much. No longer fearful of challenges and having a go at get pushed challenges. I have...
148% complete

View this month »

Latest from all albums

Photo Details

John Falconer ace
Great captures making a great collage.
October 14th, 2023  
Delwyn Barnett ace
A great birds in flight series.
October 14th, 2023  
Leave a Comment
Sign up for a free account or Sign in to post a comment.
Getting Started Guide  ·  Terms of Service  ·  Support / Feedback / Contact  ·  Advertise