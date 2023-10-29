Previous
Photo 550

It’s the kind of day when…

You realise that your waterproofs are no longer waterproof but at least my fleece lined wellies kept my feet and lower legs warm.
29th October 2023 29th Oct 23

Susan Wakely

@wakelys
Lesley ace
Ah we’ve all been there. Super collage.
October 29th, 2023  
Diana ace
Fabulous shots and weather scenes in your lovely collage. I love the beach scene with the rainbow.
October 29th, 2023  
