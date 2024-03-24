Previous
Behind the scenes by wakelys
Photo 601

Behind the scenes

I was asked to show this by @foxes37 so with the help of floristry wire and the healing feature on Snapseed I could achieve this weeks shots.
24th March 2024 24th Mar 24

Susan Wakely

ace
@wakelys
Feb 2023 - the start year 4 I have learnt so much. No longer fearful of challenges and having a go at get pushed challenges. I have...
164% complete

View this month »

Latest from all albums

Photo Details

Lis Lapthorn ace
Thank you. Great shot. When are you giving the presentation?!!!
March 24th, 2024  
Leave a Comment
Sign up for a free account or Sign in to post a comment.
Getting Started Guide  ·  Terms of Service  ·  Support / Feedback / Contact  ·  Advertise