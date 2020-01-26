Previous
Playing In The Sun by yogiw
28 / 365

Playing In The Sun

It was nearly impossible to lay on the couch and play Yahtzee on my iPad at 4:33 pm today. Blinded by the sun!
26th January 2020 26th Jan 20

