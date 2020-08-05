Sign up
Pretty White Flowers
...as seen on our walk.
Ande and I took a 1.5 mile walk to close our rings. It was cool when we started but I didn’t realize how humid it was. I was dripping sweat when we got back and he was cool as a cucumber. So annoying. 😬😆
5th August 2020
5th Aug 20
Sandy Z W
ace
@yogiw
I am a graphic designer, living in southern Ohio, building a photo journal by documenting the beauty I see in everyday things. No fancy camera...
2420
photos
18
followers
0
following
Ande
Sorry dear. LOL
August 5th, 2020
Sandy Z W
ace
@andewein
HA HA I'm kinda used to it by now but it's still annoying.
August 5th, 2020
