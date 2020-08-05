Previous
Next
Pretty White Flowers by yogiw
226 / 365

Pretty White Flowers

...as seen on our walk.

Ande and I took a 1.5 mile walk to close our rings. It was cool when we started but I didn’t realize how humid it was. I was dripping sweat when we got back and he was cool as a cucumber. So annoying. 😬😆
5th August 2020 5th Aug 20

Sandy Z W

ace
@yogiw
I am a graphic designer, living in southern Ohio, building a photo journal by documenting the beauty I see in everyday things. No fancy camera...
61% complete

View this month »

Photo Details

Ande
Sorry dear. LOL
August 5th, 2020  
Sandy Z W ace
@andewein HA HA I'm kinda used to it by now but it's still annoying.
August 5th, 2020  
Leave a Comment
Sign up for a free account or Sign in to post a comment.
Getting Started Guide  ·  Terms of Service  ·  Support / Feedback / Contact  ·  Advertise