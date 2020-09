Our Tree Is Getting A Haircut

We had the tree service come out in June to give us a quote on having our trees pruned. They said they'd come some time in September. Well that some time has finally arrived. They came today. Three including two women. They are cutting all the dead branches off the pin oak in the back because apparently pin oaks don't drop their dead branches like maple trees do. They are so high up!!! They'll work on the cherry tree in the front yard next.