The Taffeta Glass by yogiw
359 / 365

The Taffeta Glass

My friend Cathee is getting a new front door and wanted to know what our glass looked like. I took this close-up so she could see the pattern. It matches our side porch door perfectly.
19th December 2020 19th Dec 20

@yogiw
I am a graphic designer, living in southern Ohio, building a photo journal by documenting the beauty I see in everyday things. No fancy camera...
