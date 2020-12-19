Sign up
359 / 365
The Taffeta Glass
My friend Cathee is getting a new front door and wanted to know what our glass looked like. I took this close-up so she could see the pattern. It matches our side porch door perfectly.
19th December 2020
19th Dec 20
Sandy Z W
ace
@yogiw
I am a graphic designer, living in southern Ohio, building a photo journal by documenting the beauty I see in everyday things. No fancy camera...
2556
photos
18
followers
0
following
Photo Details
Views
8
Album
2020 - Year 7
Camera
iPhone X
Taken
20th December 2020 3:35pm
Exif
View Info
Sizes
View All
Privacy
Public
Flashback
View
