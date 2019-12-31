Sign up
Photo 1461
Happy New Year
Happy New Year from Taupo, NZ. Hope 2020 brings you everything you could hope for. Not quite midnight, this was taken at 10.30pm
31st December 2019
31st Dec 19
Carole G
ace
@yorkshirekiwi
Year 4! Where did those other 3 years go to? 3 different cameras in those 3 years, but I'm sticking to my latest in year...
2389
photos
185
followers
203
following
400% complete
Photo Details
Views
1
Album
365
Camera
DC-GX9
Taken
31st December 2019 9:20pm
Exif
View Info
Sizes
View All
Privacy
Public
Flashback
View
Tags
fireworks
