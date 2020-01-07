Previous
Giant Dragonfly by yorkshirekiwi
Giant Dragonfly

We have 2 members at the golf club who are quite talented. One does wood carving and the other creates works like this Dragonfly. There are actually two of them in this lily pond
7th January 2020 7th Jan 20

Carole G

@yorkshirekiwi
Starting Year 5, so time for an update. Still using my first DSLR most of the time, although I have bought a small mirrorless camera...
Diana ace
What a talented person for a moment when scrolling I thought it was a macro! Your fairways are looking as brown as ours ;-)
January 7th, 2020  
Carole G ace
@ludwigsdiana Yes, they've really browned off in the wind we're getting. I would hope to be scoring better with all the run - but not the case LOL
January 7th, 2020  
