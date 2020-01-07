Sign up
Photo 1468
Giant Dragonfly
We have 2 members at the golf club who are quite talented. One does wood carving and the other creates works like this Dragonfly. There are actually two of them in this lily pond
7th January 2020
7th Jan 20
Carole G
ace
@yorkshirekiwi
Starting Year 5, so time for an update. Still using my first DSLR most of the time, although I have bought a small mirrorless camera...
Photo Details
Views
3
Comments
2
Album
365
Camera
DC-GX9
Taken
7th January 2020 9:51am
Exif
View Info
Sizes
View All
Privacy
Public
Flashback
View
Tags
dragonfly
Diana
ace
What a talented person for a moment when scrolling I thought it was a macro! Your fairways are looking as brown as ours ;-)
January 7th, 2020
Carole G
ace
@ludwigsdiana
Yes, they've really browned off in the wind we're getting. I would hope to be scoring better with all the run - but not the case LOL
January 7th, 2020
