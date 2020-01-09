Previous
Misty Sunrise by yorkshirekiwi
Misty Sunrise

This mornings sunrise. Over a thin layer of mist. Start to a lovely morning, but has got colder and windy again this afternoon
9th January 2020 9th Jan 20

Carole G

ace
@yorkshirekiwi
Starting Year 5, so time for an update. Still using my first DSLR most of the time, although I have bought a small mirrorless camera...
Hope D Jennings ace
What an amazing sunrise shot!
January 9th, 2020  
