Photo 1470
Misty Sunrise
This mornings sunrise. Over a thin layer of mist. Start to a lovely morning, but has got colder and windy again this afternoon
9th January 2020
9th Jan 20
Carole G
ace
@yorkshirekiwi
Starting Year 5, so time for an update. Still using my first DSLR most of the time, although I have bought a small mirrorless camera...
Tags
sunrise
,
mist
Hope D Jennings
ace
What an amazing sunrise shot!
January 9th, 2020
