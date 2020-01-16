Sign up
Log in
How it works
Discuss
Latest
Articles
Critique
General
Themes & Competitions
Tips n Tricks
Blog
Browse
Latest
Popular
New Faces
Trending
Curated
Who to Follow
By Day
By Tag
Cameras
Log in
Sign up
Browse
Blog
Discuss
Ace Membership
Invite Friends
Search
Previous
Next
Photo 1477
Pet Lamb - All Grown Up
Just one of my neighbours old pet lambs. With a bit of faffing
16th January 2020
16th Jan 20
1
0
Share
Embed Code
Subscribe to RSS feed
Carole G
ace
@yorkshirekiwi
Starting Year 5, so time for an update. Still using my first DSLR most of the time, although I have bought a small mirrorless camera...
2418
photos
189
followers
205
following
404% complete
View this month »
1470
1471
1472
1473
1474
1475
1476
1477
Latest from all albums
629
630
1474
1475
631
1476
632
1477
Photo Details
Views
1
Comments
1
Album
365
Camera
NIKON D7500
Taken
16th January 2020 3:31pm
Exif
View Info
Sizes
View All
Privacy
Public
Flashback
View
Tags
sheep
Diana
ace
Lovely shot and faffing.
January 16th, 2020
Leave a Comment
Sign up
for a free account or
Sign in
to post a comment.
Getting Started Guide
·
Terms of Service
·
Support / Feedback / Contact
·
Advertise
close
365 Project
close