The Water Treatment Plant by yorkshirekiwi
Photo 1479

Out and about on my bike this morning. The buildings are the local water treatment plant. It's a good spot for a rest and drink, after cycling up the hill.
18th January 2020 18th Jan 20

Photo Details

