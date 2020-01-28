Previous
Port Noarlunga by yorkshirekiwi
Photo 1489

Port Noarlunga

Last full day in Adelaide, so a bit of a tiki tour around the surrounding area. This is Port Noarlunga. Has a fabulous beach, wharf and reef, and good ice-cream
28th January 2020 28th Jan 20

Carole G

ace
@yorkshirekiwi
Starting Year 5, so time for an update. Still using my first DSLR most of the time, although I have bought a small mirrorless camera...
Wylie ace
Just love these Adelaide beaches where you can drive onto the beach and unpack the esky next to it - for the big surf! It does look lovely though and I like the 2 fellas looking after the lady - as it should be!
January 28th, 2020  
