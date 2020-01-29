Sign up
Photo 1490
Goodbye Adelaide
The view from the plane as we took off from Adelaide airport, travelling back to Auckland. Good timing I think as the forecast was for 37*c today and 40 tomorrow. It was a nice 23 in Auckland when I landed
29th January 2020
29th Jan 20
Carole G
ace
@yorkshirekiwi
Starting Year 5, so time for an update. Still using my first DSLR most of the time, although I have bought a small mirrorless camera...
Wylie
ace
Nice colours especially with the boats .
January 29th, 2020
