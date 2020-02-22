Sign up
Photo 1514
Enjoying a bit of rain
At last, after 2 months without any rain, we had quite a good downpour today. Yoda and Biskit, couldn't decide wether they wanted to be in it or not. The other three definitely liked being cooler
22nd February 2020
22nd Feb 20
Carole G
ace
@yorkshirekiwi
Starting Year 5, so time for an update. Still using my first DSLR most of the time, although I have bought a small mirrorless camera...
Tags
rain
,
alpaca
Wylie
ace
they do look uncertain. Do they remember rain? Love the moustachio.
February 22nd, 2020
Issi Bannerman
ace
Glad you finally got some rain. These two obviously don't know what's good for them! Nice capture.
February 22nd, 2020
