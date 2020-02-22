Previous
Enjoying a bit of rain by yorkshirekiwi
Enjoying a bit of rain

At last, after 2 months without any rain, we had quite a good downpour today. Yoda and Biskit, couldn't decide wether they wanted to be in it or not. The other three definitely liked being cooler
22nd February 2020 22nd Feb 20

@yorkshirekiwi
Starting Year 5, so time for an update. Still using my first DSLR most of the time, although I have bought a small mirrorless camera...
Wylie ace
they do look uncertain. Do they remember rain? Love the moustachio.
February 22nd, 2020  
Issi Bannerman ace
Glad you finally got some rain. These two obviously don't know what's good for them! Nice capture.
February 22nd, 2020  
