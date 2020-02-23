Sign up
Photo 1515
Tonight's sky after the rain
Dinner at my father in laws tonight. This was the sky as we left. Another refreshing day of rain, although not as heavy as yesterday.
23rd February 2020
23rd Feb 20
Carole G
ace
@yorkshirekiwi
Starting Year 5, so time for an update. Still using my first DSLR most of the time, although I have bought a small mirrorless camera...
sky
sunset
clouds
tv-arial
Issi Bannerman
ace
Beautiful image. So nicely composed with the tv aerials in the bottom left corner.
February 23rd, 2020
Gillian Brown
ace
Beautiful.
February 23rd, 2020
