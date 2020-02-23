Previous
Tonight's sky after the rain by yorkshirekiwi
Tonight's sky after the rain

Dinner at my father in laws tonight. This was the sky as we left. Another refreshing day of rain, although not as heavy as yesterday.
23rd February 2020

Carole G

ace
@yorkshirekiwi
Starting Year 5, so time for an update. Still using my first DSLR most of the time, although I have bought a small mirrorless camera...
Issi Bannerman ace
Beautiful image. So nicely composed with the tv aerials in the bottom left corner.
February 23rd, 2020  
Gillian Brown ace
Beautiful.
February 23rd, 2020  
