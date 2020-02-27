Previous
Barber Shop by yorkshirekiwi
Photo 1518

Barber Shop

After a funeral in the afternoon, I and 3 friends drove to Taupo to play in a 2 day golf tournament. Had dinner in a lovely Thai restaurant. Spotted this barber shop interior all lit up on the walk back to the motel
27th February 2020 27th Feb 20

ace
NZkites ace
I love the old-time look of this.
February 26th, 2020  
julia ace
Looks very cool .. Barber shops are getting very trendy these day's ... good luck with the golf..
February 26th, 2020  
carol white ace
A lovely vintage effect
February 26th, 2020  
