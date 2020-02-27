Sign up
Log in
How it works
Discuss
Latest
Articles
Critique
General
Themes & Competitions
Tips n Tricks
Blog
Browse
Latest
Popular
New Faces
Trending
Curated
Who to Follow
By Day
By Tag
Cameras
Log in
Sign up
Browse
Blog
Discuss
Ace Membership
Invite Friends
Search
Previous
Next
Photo 1518
Barber Shop
After a funeral in the afternoon, I and 3 friends drove to Taupo to play in a 2 day golf tournament. Had dinner in a lovely Thai restaurant. Spotted this barber shop interior all lit up on the walk back to the motel
27th February 2020
27th Feb 20
3
0
Share
Embed Code
Subscribe to RSS feed
Carole G
ace
@yorkshirekiwi
Starting Year 5, so time for an update. Still using my first DSLR most of the time, although I have bought a small mirrorless camera...
2505
photos
183
followers
199
following
415% complete
View this month »
1511
1512
1513
1514
1515
1516
1517
1518
Latest from all albums
1514
1515
333
1516
334
335
1517
1518
Photo Details
Views
6
Comments
3
Album
365
Exif
View Info
Sizes
View All
Privacy
Public
Flashback
View
Tags
sepia
,
barbershop
NZkites
ace
I love the old-time look of this.
February 26th, 2020
julia
ace
Looks very cool .. Barber shops are getting very trendy these day's ... good luck with the golf..
February 26th, 2020
carol white
ace
A lovely vintage effect
February 26th, 2020
Leave a Comment
Sign up
for a free account or
Sign in
to post a comment.
Getting Started Guide
·
Terms of Service
·
Support / Feedback / Contact
·
Advertise
close
365 Project
close