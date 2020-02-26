Previous
Next
Centennial Course, Taupo by yorkshirekiwi
Photo 1518

Centennial Course, Taupo

Beautiful golf course, great company, shame about the golf and the very rude catering manager. Hopefully we will play the other course better tomorrow
26th February 2020 26th Feb 20

Carole G

ace
@yorkshirekiwi
Starting Year 5, so time for an update. Still using my first DSLR most of the time, although I have bought a small mirrorless camera...
416% complete

View this month »

Latest from all albums

Photo Details

Leave a Comment
Sign up for a free account or Sign in to post a comment.
Getting Started Guide  ·  Terms of Service  ·  Support / Feedback / Contact  ·  Advertise